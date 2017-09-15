pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:11 PM
    Zeus87
    Read my spark plugs

    1991 Superjet

    I'm assuming I'm running a bit lean, any input would be much appreciated.



    Sent from my SM-G900P using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 11:21 PM
    TMali
    Re: Read my spark plugs

    I cant see the letters but i assume B8HS
  Yesterday, 11:22 PM
    Zeus87
    Re: Read my spark plugs

    B8HS correct

    Sent from my SM-G900P using Tapatalk
