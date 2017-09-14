Good evening, friends.
I tested my JS550's compression and got 120 in the PTO cylinder and 95 on the mag side. When I pulled the head, I noticed a hole that appears to have blown through the intake side of the edge of the piston (where the ring gap is positioned, if I'm not mistaken). You can see it at the bottom edge of the photo below.
20170914_181417.jpg
There is also a groove in the top of the cylinder wall in the same spot. I couldn't get a good picture; I'll try again tomorrow in better light.
So, this is pretty obviously the cause of my low compression, right? What I'm wondering is, what could have caused this? I'm planning on replacing the piston and sleeve in the front, and doing a new ring in the back (that piston looks good). I don't want this to happen to the new one next season.
I appreciate any and all ideas.
Steve