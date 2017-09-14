pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:11 PM #1
    Stever
    Stever is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Madison, Ohio
    Age
    24
    Posts
    15

    JS550 Piston Damage

    Good evening, friends.

    I tested my JS550's compression and got 120 in the PTO cylinder and 95 on the mag side. When I pulled the head, I noticed a hole that appears to have blown through the intake side of the edge of the piston (where the ring gap is positioned, if I'm not mistaken). You can see it at the bottom edge of the photo below.

    20170914_181417.jpg

    There is also a groove in the top of the cylinder wall in the same spot. I couldn't get a good picture; I'll try again tomorrow in better light.

    So, this is pretty obviously the cause of my low compression, right? What I'm wondering is, what could have caused this? I'm planning on replacing the piston and sleeve in the front, and doing a new ring in the back (that piston looks good). I don't want this to happen to the new one next season.

    I appreciate any and all ideas.

    Steve
    1987 JS550

    Riding Lake Erie around Madison, OH
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:02 PM #2
    hemmjo
    hemmjo is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    293

    Re: JS550 Piston Damage

    From the looks of the piston, I have to assume that the head has a lot of matching dents. Something has been sucked into the engine or come loose from inside it. The consistent size and shape of the dents, and the concentration of dents inside the squish band indicated it perhaps was a small pin from someplace. Perhaps one of the pins that keeps the rings in place?

    Good Luck,

    John
    2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:23 PM #3
    Stever
    Stever is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Madison, Ohio
    Age
    24
    Posts
    15

    Re: JS550 Piston Damage

    The head does have matching damage. The left side of the picture is the front side of the head.

    20170914_181659.jpg
    1987 JS550

    Riding Lake Erie around Madison, OH
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 