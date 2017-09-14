Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS550 Piston Damage #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Madison, Ohio Age 24 Posts 15 JS550 Piston Damage Good evening, friends.



I tested my JS550's compression and got 120 in the PTO cylinder and 95 on the mag side. When I pulled the head, I noticed a hole that appears to have blown through the intake side of the edge of the piston (where the ring gap is positioned, if I'm not mistaken). You can see it at the bottom edge of the photo below.



20170914_181417.jpg



There is also a groove in the top of the cylinder wall in the same spot. I couldn't get a good picture; I'll try again tomorrow in better light.



So, this is pretty obviously the cause of my low compression, right? What I'm wondering is, what could have caused this? I'm planning on replacing the piston and sleeve in the front, and doing a new ring in the back (that piston looks good). I don't want this to happen to the new one next season.



I appreciate any and all ideas.



Steve 1987 JS550



Riding Lake Erie around Madison, OH #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 293 Re: JS550 Piston Damage From the looks of the piston, I have to assume that the head has a lot of matching dents. Something has been sucked into the engine or come loose from inside it. The consistent size and shape of the dents, and the concentration of dents inside the squish band indicated it perhaps was a small pin from someplace. Perhaps one of the pins that keeps the rings in place?



Good Luck,



John 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts) #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Madison, Ohio Age 24 Posts 15 Re: JS550 Piston Damage The head does have matching damage. The left side of the picture is the front side of the head.



20170914_181659.jpg 1987 JS550



Riding Lake Erie around Madison, OH Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules