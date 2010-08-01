NA Runabout Classes for the 2017 World Finals: Registration for these classes is now open!!!

R/A Naturally Aspirated Stock
Runabout Naturally Aspirated Ltd.
Runabout Naturally Aspirated Open

To register, please go to www.ijsba.com/ijsba-world-finals-entryforms/ and open the World Finals link then IJSBA World Finals entry form. Naturally Aspirated Runabout racers have until the end of the week for 10 racers to register for these classes in order for the class to run at the 2017 Blowsion World Finals of Watercraft Racing. Do not delaywe have worked hard to keep these classes racing at the World Finals.