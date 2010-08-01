Calling all Canadians! (but open to everyone, this is Canada after all)

Finally there is a group for all things Vintage Jet Ski in Canada! Based on the hugely successful originator and sister group UKVJS the Vintage Jet Ski Racing Club family has branched out across the pond and is looking for enthusiasts like you to be a part of our growing club.

Join our page and get involved, hopefully we can get some meetings going before the season is over!

https://www.facebook.com/groups/348260308963097/