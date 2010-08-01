|
|
-
Question-please read factory pipe
IF a supply of NEW 2017 Kwasaki 650SX Factory Pipes were to become available, how many people here would preorder one for $550?
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Question-please read factory pipe
You posted them for 450 on the Facebook page
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
Re: Question-please read factory pipe
I realize that. One member there said he would pay $550. I'm trying to negotiate a deal and need to know what the market will bear. Feel free to post what you would be willing to pay.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Question-please read factory pipe
I really don't think they should be above 500.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Question-please read factory pipe
But let me know. I'll want one no matter what.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Question-please read factory pipe
Is that $550 for head pipe and chamber? If so YES.
Last edited by 92Kawasaki750SS; Today at 04:30 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)
- SBrider,
- Squarenosed
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules