Question-please read factory pipe IF a supply of NEW 2017 Kwasaki 650SX Factory Pipes were to become available, how many people here would preorder one for $550?

You posted them for 450 on the Facebook page





I realize that. One member there said he would pay $550. I'm trying to negotiate a deal and need to know what the market will bear. Feel free to post what you would be willing to pay.

I really don't think they should be above 500.





But let me know. I'll want one no matter what.





