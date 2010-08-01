pxctoday

  Today, 03:37 PM #1
    19D
    PWCToday Newbie
    Aug 2017
    US
    50
    11

    Question-please read factory pipe

    IF a supply of NEW 2017 Kwasaki 650SX Factory Pipes were to become available, how many people here would preorder one for $550?
  Today, 03:39 PM #2
    Pstroud38
    PWCToday Regular
    Dec 2016
    Lake Elsinore California
    23
    144

    Re: Question-please read factory pipe

    You posted them for 450 on the Facebook page


  Today, 03:43 PM #3
    19D
    PWCToday Newbie
    Aug 2017
    US
    50
    11

    Re: Question-please read factory pipe

    I realize that. One member there said he would pay $550. I'm trying to negotiate a deal and need to know what the market will bear. Feel free to post what you would be willing to pay.
  Today, 03:44 PM #4
    Pstroud38
    PWCToday Regular
    Dec 2016
    Lake Elsinore California
    23
    144

    Re: Question-please read factory pipe

    I really don't think they should be above 500.


  Today, 03:46 PM #5
    Pstroud38
    PWCToday Regular
    Dec 2016
    Lake Elsinore California
    23
    144

    Re: Question-please read factory pipe

    But let me know. I'll want one no matter what.


  Today, 04:30 PM #6
    92Kawasaki750SS
    PWCToday Regular
    Jul 2015
    United States
    32
    63

    Re: Question-please read factory pipe

    Is that $550 for head pipe and chamber? If so YES.
