  Today, 02:54 PM #1
    Steph WCSS
    Administrator
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    Clearwater, FL
    Posts
    1,338
    Blog Entries
    2

    Sea-Doo Prepares to Celebrate 50 years of Watercraft Fun

    Valcourt, QC, Canada September 14, 2017 - In 1968, a watersports revolution began with the introduction of the first Sea-Doo watercraft. For half a century, Sea-Doo has consistently led the personal watercraft industry in innovation, design, and on-water fun and as it prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the revolution continues with the introduction of Sea-Doos 2018 watercraft lineup.

    With the debut of the 2018 Sea-Doo watercraft line, BRP will once again revolutionize the personal watercraft industry with innovative designs that will offer owners the opportunity to go beyond the ride and to experience their desire for wanderlust and adventure.

    The 2018 Sea-Doo watercraft will be revealed in Dallas, Texas at CLUB BRP on Wednesday, September 20th at 9PM CST. Fans will be able to see the new models during a Facebook LIVE broadcast from Dallas on Thursday, September 21st. Fans will be able to join the broadcast on the brands Facebook channel - www.facebook.com/seadoo- starting at 7:30PM CST.

    BRP is the world leader in watercraft sales, a result of continual industry leading innovation to improve the Sea-Doo watercraft owners riding experience.






    FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
    Tim McKercher
    Sea-Doo Media Relations, Competition, and Events Management
    tim@look-marketing.com
    321.409.0519
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:56 PM #2
    Steph WCSS
    Administrator
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    Clearwater, FL
    Posts
    1,338
    Blog Entries
    2

    Re: Sea-Doo Prepares to Celebrate 50 years of Watercraft Fun

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 68_1.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 117.5 KB  ID: 530493Click image for larger version.  Name: 1988.1.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 1,000.0 KB  ID: 530494Click image for larger version.  Name: 1990 GT.1.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 709.9 KB  ID: 530495Click image for larger version.  Name: 1991 XP.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 752.8 KB  ID: 530496Click image for larger version.  Name: 1995 HX.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 705.2 KB  ID: 530497Click image for larger version.  Name: 1996 XP-785.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 52.7 KB  ID: 530498Click image for larger version.  Name: 1997 XP.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 927.8 KB  ID: 530499Click image for larger version.  Name: 1998 GTX RFI - série spéciale 10e anniversaire.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 622.5 KB  ID: 530500Click image for larger version.  Name: 2002 GTX 4-TEC.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 98.4 KB  ID: 530501Click image for larger version.  Name: 2004 RXP.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 347.8 KB  ID: 530502Click image for larger version.  Name: 2009-sea-doo-gtx-limited.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 122.1 KB  ID: 530503
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:19 PM #3
    PrickofMisery
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    45
    Posts
    11,896

    Re: Sea-Doo Prepares to Celebrate 50 years of Watercraft Fun

    Im hoping they will be releasing the 20 years worth of models between 1968 and 1988. You know that super stealthy double decade span of their claimed half century. I bet they were leading the personal watercraft industry in innovation, design, and on-water fun during this time too. Wait, they weren't in business. Its hard to imagine why this "missing" 20 year span started immediately following the abortion of what was their flagship model.
    If they would have listened to the man back in the day they may have been able to make such a robust statement. Claiming a 50 year run with a 20 year absence is rhetoric and utter BS. 50 years my a$$
    Reply With Quote
