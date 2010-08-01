Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Sea-Doo Prepares to Celebrate 50 years of Watercraft Fun #1 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,338 Blog Entries 2 Sea-Doo Prepares to Celebrate 50 years of Watercraft Fun Valcourt, QC, Canada September 14, 2017 - In 1968, a watersports revolution began with the introduction of the first Sea-Doo watercraft. For half a century, Sea-Doo has consistently led the personal watercraft industry in innovation, design, and on-water fun and as it prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the revolution continues with the introduction of Sea-Doos 2018 watercraft lineup.



With the debut of the 2018 Sea-Doo watercraft line, BRP will once again revolutionize the personal watercraft industry with innovative designs that will offer owners the opportunity to go beyond the ride and to experience their desire for wanderlust and adventure.



The 2018 Sea-Doo watercraft will be revealed in Dallas, Texas at CLUB BRP on Wednesday, September 20th at 9PM CST. Fans will be able to see the new models during a Facebook LIVE broadcast from Dallas on Thursday, September 21st. Fans will be able to join the broadcast on the brands Facebook channel - www.facebook.com/seadoo- starting at 7:30PM CST.



BRP is the world leader in watercraft sales, a result of continual industry leading innovation to improve the Sea-Doo watercraft owners riding experience.













FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Tim McKercher

Sea-Doo Media Relations, Competition, and Events Management

tim@look-marketing.com

321.409.0519 #2 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,338 Blog Entries 2 Re: Sea-Doo Prepares to Celebrate 50 years of Watercraft Fun #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 45 Posts 11,896 Re: Sea-Doo Prepares to Celebrate 50 years of Watercraft Fun Im hoping they will be releasing the 20 years worth of models between 1968 and 1988. You know that super stealthy double decade span of their claimed half century. I bet they were leading the personal watercraft industry in innovation, design, and on-water fun during this time too. Wait, they weren't in business. Its hard to imagine why this "missing" 20 year span started immediately following the abortion of what was their flagship model.

If they would have listened to the man back in the day they may have been able to make such a robust statement. Claiming a 50 year run with a 20 year absence is rhetoric and utter BS. 50 years my a$$ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules