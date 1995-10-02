|
Tuesday i bought my first stand up , Its a 84 Kawasaki JS 550 , Its in decent shape , I put fresh gas in and new plugs and cleaned out the filter bowl which looked pretty clean other than the slight smell of old gas. It fired right up . The choke has been removed from the carb , not sure if that's a common thing to do ? , I mixed 16 oz of pennzoil marine synthetic blend to 5 gallons of gas which i went by the 5 gal line on my jug. Anyway the motor got hot pretty fast , too hot to keep your hand on it so i wonder if it was lean a little from the jug line not being accurate or cause it sat for a year without being run or because i put a set of br7es plugs in it just to hear it run , I will go get the br8es today , When i flush the TS 650 or my seadoo xp 580 they dont get hot like that , any ideas , carb outta wack maybe ? Or because it didn't have any water in it for so long , Compression was 119 in both cylinders so that was ok from what I've read. I was shocked a little that this has no lanyard kill switch on it but i guess that's what it was in 84. Any tips or tune up stuff i should do as of now ? I do see a zerk fitting on the driveshaft carrier , other than that i have no clue about these or what i should look out for. Any help would be appreciated , I'll try to post pics later of it if possible now that photobucket got screwy. Thanks, Bryan.
It is common to remove the choke in favor of a primer. The screws on the choke can be dangerous because they can wreck the top end if one falls off and gets ingested.
You should run it for no more than 15 seconds without cooling water. And avoid using the garden hose -- incorrect use can destroy the engine.
Compression is OK but not great -- good that they are the same. Correct, no lanyard on the OEM.
Download the owner's manual for the 1985 model from Kawasaki's web site here: https://www.kawasaki.com/ServiceManuals/Manual/JS550A4 and the service manual from the 550 Bible sticky here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post3311375
