Tuesday i bought my first stand up , Its a 84 Kawasaki JS 550 , Its in decent shape , I put fresh gas in and new plugs and cleaned out the filter bowl which looked pretty clean other than the slight smell of old gas. It fired right up . The choke has been removed from the carb , not sure if that's a common thing to do ? , I mixed 16 oz of pennzoil marine synthetic blend to 5 gallons of gas which i went by the 5 gal line on my jug. Anyway the motor got hot pretty fast , too hot to keep your hand on it so i wonder if it was lean a little from the jug line not being accurate or cause it sat for a year without being run or because i put a set of br7es plugs in it just to hear it run , I will go get the br8es today , When i flush the TS 650 or my seadoo xp 580 they dont get hot like that , any ideas , carb outta wack maybe ? Or because it didn't have any water in it for so long , Compression was 119 in both cylinders so that was ok from what I've read. I was shocked a little that this has no lanyard kill switch on it but i guess that's what it was in 84. Any tips or tune up stuff i should do as of now ? I do see a zerk fitting on the driveshaft carrier , other than that i have no clue about these or what i should look out for. Any help would be appreciated , I'll try to post pics later of it if possible now that photobucket got screwy. Thanks, Bryan.



Download the owner's manual for the 1985 model from Kawasaki's web site here: https://www.kawasaki.com/ServiceManuals/Manual/JS550A4 and the service manual from the 550 Bible sticky here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post3311375



