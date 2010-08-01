Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Wish List for a Four Stroke Superjet #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 34 Posts 3,756 Wish List for a Four Stroke Superjet Rumors are out there. What would you like to see on a four stroke Superjet? Assuming they'll be using TR1 engines and existing pump/ driveline like Kawasaki did. Here's some stuff I came up with:



Advance the hull design by the same margin from 07-08. Mask weight and then some. Should feel 100lbs lighter. Carve amazingly, bars to the water at top speed. Be able to wake jump, yes its important, as its a playful Yamaha. No weird handling quirks at the limit like some are reporting on the sxrf.



Weight proportionally the same as two stroke sxr and sj. New SJ must be significantly lighter from the big sxrf. Kommander can do TR1 skis less than 400lbs. Figure 400-450 lbs. Feel like a 1100 sxr, which is a fairly common ski weight and size wise many have grown accustomed to.



Width no more than 4 wider than current SJ. Many of us have trailers or other stuff that limits the width we can comfortably allow. I have a narrow dual stand up trailer and my brother has a three place converted sit down double. Both cant fit a new sxr. If people can easily haul the ski, theyll be more likely to buy the ski. Length, ideally be within a foot of the current SJ length (hopefully shorter) for similar reasons.



Have it look unbelievably cool. I think this is one area Kawasaki vastly underestimated. SXRF shape in person is ok at best (IMHO), looks weird from some angles and ok from others. The decal design looks very close to sxrs from 2009 or so (OLD). The new SJ should look like a mean and aggressive 2008-17 sxr taken to the 11. And as a personal preference, bring the Yamaha blue back! Blue, pearl blue, gloss white or black bottom, with matte black decals or contrasting finishes would look bang up to date. If it looks like it could kill a sxrf in a fight or make kids scream in excitement, they will sell a dozen for every sxrf sold. Make people want to buy it!



Handling, speed and power. Similar to the last SJ, amazing handling, low end for tricks, and being fun to ride is way more important than all out speed. I would prefer a ski I can utilize more of the potential of more of the time. To be fair, although fast, the new sxrf seems to have this covered pretty well. Most SJ owners would appreciate an overall smaller, lighter package and would be ok with outright speed reduced accordingly. However this should be balanced with the desire to be able to take on racing a stock sxrf around buoys. Should racing ability take precedence over overall fun? I think the 2008+ SJ has a good balance and was pretty competitive with the original sxr, but the bar was lower then. A smaller, lighter package may not be as quick around buoys as a sxr, and that might be a compromise worth making.



Stability. This is difficult, as its a marketing decision probably, but most here would say to not make it stable enough that you can stand on it while its not moving. Most would say thats a sit down hull. I mean most guys cant balance on a Sea Doo HX when the engine is off. Still let there be some learning curve. Let there be something to master. Just like with the older skis, although they take time to learn how to ride, there is massive satisfaction with mastering something difficult. Once you learn it, and get in the groove, its an amazing feeling. If I could add a manual transmission and a clutch to a stand up, I would!!



Price, get within $500+/- of a sxrf and most will be happy.



Basically, Yamaha should do exactly what they did to the sxr when they came out with the 2008 SJ. It made you wonder why you needed a big heavy ski when the SJ handled even better and was more fun. Requiring skill to ride and looking way cooler would then seal the deal and then some.



What do you guys think? I have two 09s currently and would definitely consider a four stroke if they met my must haves. I'm excited for the Yamaha option now that I've seen Kawasaki's take. 1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller ported 800, SXR Mikunis, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 11/17 Hooker [56.3mph gps]

2009 SJ: KP steering adaptor, bars, Worx 228 intake [45.6mph gps]

2009 SJ: rebuild in process

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]





#2 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 897 Re: Wish List for a Four Stroke Superjet Looks like it won't be in 2018.

21741139_1727249283974968_3215691966848436993_o.jpg #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 34 Posts 3,756 Re: Wish List for a Four Stroke Superjet Definitely not. Rumors are 2019 or 2020. Again just rumors, one is from someone whom I trust. 1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller ported 800, SXR Mikunis, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 11/17 Hooker [56.3mph gps]

2009 SJ: KP steering adaptor, bars, Worx 228 intake [45.6mph gps]

2009 SJ: rebuild in process

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]





#4 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,933 Blog Entries 1 Re: Wish List for a Four Stroke Superjet Hopefully they go for the free ride market instead of chasing Kawasaki.



-Keep the engine the same

-Rocker the front

-Stronger pole and mount

-Surf strap

-electric bilge

-Foot holds / surf straps

-Mag pump

-Drop a few pounds



Or best case they keep the current SJ AND release a 4-stroke SJ-R or something.. Last edited by Quinc; Today at 12:10 PM . triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location SE CT Posts 7,876 Re: Wish List for a Four Stroke Superjet Yamaha racing colors.yellow and black or white and red. R.I.P. Super Sic R.I.P. Super Sic Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules