Thread: Wax

Wax

Is there any speed to be gained by waxing the bottom of the ski? Anyone tried this before?

I sprayed wd40 on mine once; did NOT like the result. It felt like it was sipping in turns and always wanted to wander around.





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

You'd be better off to scuff/scratch the bottom.



I know this is counterintuitive but those are the proven Laws of Hydrodynamics (Fluid Dynamics).



Same laws apply to dimpled golf balls which travel further and bumps on a whale's tail that enable it to swim faster. Dolphins have smooth skin but its skin actually ripples/wrinkles during motion allowing it to travel faster than what you would expect from the dolphin's muscle max horsepower.



A trued and sanded(longitudinal front to back strokes) hull bottom will perform best. +1 on Post # 3.



My question is what is the best surface roughness or dimple/bump size to minimize drag force and thus increase speed?



Apparently these surface imperfections "trap" air bubbles or create voids which break-up the water boundary layer that creates drag. You can dig in further by reading about laminar flow and turbulent flow in a basic Fluid Dynamics textbook.



The Russians have a torpedo that does +200mph by blowing air/gas at the front which envelops the torpedo body and disrupts the normal water boundary layer that would normally envelope it and slow it down: Super Cavitation



"Shkval solves this problem by diverting hot rocket exhaust out of its nose, which turns the water in front of it into steam. As the torpedo moves forward, it continues vaporizing the water in front of it, creating a thin bubble of gas. Traveling through gas the torpedo encounters much less drag, allowing it to move at speeds of up 200 knots. This process is known as supercavitation."



http://nationalinterest.org/blog/the...per-hour-18917



Sadly, the Iranians possess the same torpedos. #5 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 610 Re: Wax Stepped hull bottoms are another way of breaking the water boundary layer:



Stepped Hull Bottom Profile Ripple Drag Reduction.jpg



