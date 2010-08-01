pxctoday

Thread: Wax

  Today, 10:40 AM #1
    jeatmon
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
NC
    NC
    Wax

    Is there any speed to be gained by waxing the bottom of the ski? Anyone tried this before?
  Today, 10:48 AM #2
    kcr357
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Re: Wax

    I sprayed wd40 on mine once; did NOT like the result. It felt like it was sipping in turns and always wanted to wander around.
  Today, 11:29 AM #3
    PrickofMisery
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    45
    Re: Wax

    You'd be better off to scuff/scratch the bottom.
  Today, 12:44 PM #4
    JC-SuperJet
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Re: Wax

    A perfectly smooth surface actually results in a higher drag force in water. Wax is "hydro-phobic" which helps but a rough surface, to an extent, is much better at breaking the "water boundary layer" that creates more drag force.

    I know this is counterintuitive but those are the proven Laws of Hydrodynamics (Fluid Dynamics).

    Same laws apply to dimpled golf balls which travel further and bumps on a whale's tail that enable it to swim faster. Dolphins have smooth skin but its skin actually ripples/wrinkles during motion allowing it to travel faster than what you would expect from the dolphin's muscle max horsepower.

    A trued and sanded(longitudinal front to back strokes) hull bottom will perform best. +1 on Post # 3.

    My question is what is the best surface roughness or dimple/bump size to minimize drag force and thus increase speed?

    Apparently these surface imperfections "trap" air bubbles or create voids which break-up the water boundary layer that creates drag. You can dig in further by reading about laminar flow and turbulent flow in a basic Fluid Dynamics textbook.

    The Russians have a torpedo that does +200mph by blowing air/gas at the front which envelops the torpedo body and disrupts the normal water boundary layer that would normally envelope it and slow it down: Super Cavitation

    "Shkval solves this problem by diverting hot rocket exhaust out of its nose, which turns the water in front of it into steam. As the torpedo moves forward, it continues vaporizing the water in front of it, creating a thin bubble of gas. Traveling through gas the torpedo encounters much less drag, allowing it to move at speeds of up 200 knots. This process is known as supercavitation."

    http://nationalinterest.org/blog/the...per-hour-18917

    Sadly, the Iranians possess the same torpedos.
  Today, 12:50 PM #5
    JC-SuperJet
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Re: Wax

    Stepped hull bottoms are another way of breaking the water boundary layer:

    Stepped Hull Bottom Profile Ripple Drag Reduction.jpg

    See http://www.saltwatersportsman.com/st...fits-for-boats
