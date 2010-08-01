|
96 Seadoo SPI Strange Starting issue
Was trying to check for water in engine in a 96 spi yesterday and it had issues turning over - would make a buzzing sound when starter button pushed the first 2-3 times, then a clunk, then would turn over. Purchased the SPI a few months back and previous owner had a leak and it took on water(which he said he flushed from engine) so was just double checking with the plugs out. Repeated the starting sequence a bunch of times, pausing in between, and it followed the same pattern of buzzing a few times, then a clunk, then turning over fine. Today went to attempt to start it and starting button does nothing when pressed.
Battery is at 12.5 volts. No buzzing sound at all or anything. Only difference today was I moved the fuel selector from off to fuel tank, and drained all the old fuel from the tank bofore attempting to start. Turned fuel selector back to off as well to see if that made a difference but it didn't.
