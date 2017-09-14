Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo XPL Rossier Exhaust System #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2005 Location Anchorage, Alaska Posts 340 Seadoo XPL Rossier Exhaust System Seadoo XPL Rossier Exhaust System



Complete exhaust manifold, expansion chamber, rubber coupler and clamps.

The manifold has been drilled, tapped and plugged for exhaust gas temp probes. The ports are huge allowing great airflow and power potential.

The expansion chamber is raw aluminum. It looks great and easy to inspect or repair. The water injection port has been professionally removed and TIG welded to increase reliability. Also the main mount has been modified adding an access window for lock nut installation. This adds reliability when racing rough water. Pressure tested and ready to go.



This is a very hard item to find in this condition. This one is 9.9/10!



Ready to win more races for you!



$1100 firm plus paypal and shipping



