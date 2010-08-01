pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:35 PM #1
    jakber
    jakber is offline
    PWCToday Newbie jakber's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    texas
    Age
    14
    Posts
    42

    ultra 150 starting

    hi yall i have a 2000 ultra 150 that is a ***** to start. i have to crank it forever to get it started. to help it start quicker can i use a seperate fuel pump to force fuel into the carburetors until its coming out the return? it also eats a fair amount of oil, is this normal? last time i took it out it was ran hard and got it up to 78mph accoring to the game warden who was running radar and pulled me over. it had about a gallon of gas and i stood on the very back. i only weigh 100 pounds and i didnt even have the front bucket in. ive cleaned the hull up and have shimmed pump, and shimmed motor for best contact with the coupler on the drive shaft. other than stat bone stock including the impeller. also i did not get a ticket.
    ultra 150 78mph according to the game warden that pulled me over. 40lbs taken out of ski, I only weigh 100lbs and had 1 gal of gas in tank. Smoothed and straightened the hull. Glass water.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:55 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,713

    Re: ultra 150 starting

    This one time at band camp.....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:04 PM #3
    don37725
    don37725 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    74
    Posts
    3,358

    Re: ultra 150 starting

    Install a primer and stop making yourself look like a 14 year old with the 78mph bs

    ***    Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***
    *******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************

    **********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********
    ***************to take advantage of those who do not****************

    ***************As government expands, liberty contracts**************
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 