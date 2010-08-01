hi yall i have a 2000 ultra 150 that is a ***** to start. i have to crank it forever to get it started. to help it start quicker can i use a seperate fuel pump to force fuel into the carburetors until its coming out the return? it also eats a fair amount of oil, is this normal? last time i took it out it was ran hard and got it up to 78mph accoring to the game warden who was running radar and pulled me over. it had about a gallon of gas and i stood on the very back. i only weigh 100 pounds and i didnt even have the front bucket in. ive cleaned the hull up and have shimmed pump, and shimmed motor for best contact with the coupler on the drive shaft. other than stat bone stock including the impeller. also i did not get a ticket.