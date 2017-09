Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stator question for my 650??? #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2010 Location Illinois Age 32 Posts 551 Stator question for my 650??? I pulled my motor because I found it wasn't getting spark. Not very handy with most electrical but found online to test them with a meter. It's a 4 wire stator so when I had brown to brown hooked up they rang black and purple got nothing. Just so I can be certain are these the two wires that are for spark? Just so I know personally that's exactly the issue and I can replace it. 88-kawi 650/750- for sale!!!

89-kawi 650- fixing

94-seadoo spx- finally done

96- Seadoo gsx

