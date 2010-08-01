Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Newb question on aftermarket heads #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location North Dakota Age 38 Posts 2 Newb question on aftermarket heads Hi all. I have an 88 650X2 that I am starting to build. I have never done anything with aftermarket heads. I see a lot of West coast heads on build. Is this the best head put there? I currently have a stock 650 motor, mariner pipe, PJS exhaust mani, 44SBN carb with intake. I have not installed any if this. With my current parts what head would work good? Thanks all... #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2009 Location northeastern PA Age 51 Posts 1,378 Re: Newb question on aftermarket heads Send your stock head out to be cut/re-shaped and raise the compression to 180 or so. Advance the timing and lighten the stock flywheel. You will spend ~$200 and it will feel like a totally new ski. Find yourself a 9/17 big-hub swirl impeller and you will have a great set-up with minimal cash spent. Spend the rest of your $$$ on gas and go ride!!!



