  Today, 07:59 PM
    ejolliffe
    Newb question on aftermarket heads

    Hi all. I have an 88 650X2 that I am starting to build. I have never done anything with aftermarket heads. I see a lot of West coast heads on build. Is this the best head put there? I currently have a stock 650 motor, mariner pipe, PJS exhaust mani, 44SBN carb with intake. I have not installed any if this. With my current parts what head would work good? Thanks all...
  Today, 09:23 PM
    w650gb500
    Re: Newb question on aftermarket heads

    Send your stock head out to be cut/re-shaped and raise the compression to 180 or so. Advance the timing and lighten the stock flywheel. You will spend ~$200 and it will feel like a totally new ski. Find yourself a 9/17 big-hub swirl impeller and you will have a great set-up with minimal cash spent. Spend the rest of your $$$ on gas and go ride!!!
