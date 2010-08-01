Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Oil Consumption? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Parker, CO Age 57 Posts 3 Oil Consumption? Hello,



I currently own a 2016 Sea Doo GTX 215 Ltd. & a 2016 Sea Doo GTI SE 130. I'm trying to get an understanding of what I should expect in terms of oil consumption. I've been checking the levels, but it's difficult to do when it requires the boat to either be warmed up in the water or warmed up while level and connected to a hose. When I have been able to check, it doesn't appear as though either one is using much oil. That's contrary to what I experienced with my 2001 Sea Doo GTX-DI and my 2003 Sea Doo RX-DI--they drank oil like crazy.



So, is this normal? Or am I doing something incorrectly? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,713 Re: Oil Consumption? The DIs are 2 stroke & burn oil.



Your current skis are 4 strokes much like your car so it really shouldnt use any oil. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules