Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 951cc Racing Crankshaft #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2005 Location Anchorage, Alaska Posts 339 Seadoo 951cc Racing Crankshaft Seadoo 951cc Racing Crankshaft

Japanese Koyo high performance bearings

Hot Rods Connecting Rods

Hollow big end rod pins

Trued

Welded pins

Dynamically spin balanced



All work done by crankworks in AZ.



Used but in 9.5/10 condition. Awesome!



$1000 Firm plus shipping and paypal fees





Last edited by Mentzel; Today at 05:53 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules