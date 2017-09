Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 951cc Rotax Racing Intake #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2005 Location Anchorage, Alaska Posts 339 Seadoo 951cc Rotax Racing Intake Novi/ Deans team Signature 2 piece intake manifold (very rare) $450

Rotax Racing Reed valve block with reed petals (4ea) $350

Rotax Racing spare carbon reed petals $100

Rotax Racing reed block spacers $75

Carb spigot mounts $50

Hardware $25



All prices firm plus shipping and paypal fees. Prefer to sell all together.



9.5/10 condition AWESOME!







