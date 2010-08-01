Bought a very clean GTI off a coworker and redid the motor, all new seals, carb kit, and top end. When rebuilding the carb I did not touch the accelerator pump and have since learned this could be the cause of the sluggish low end performance on take off. I also learned that one of the accelerator fuel lines has a "recharge restrictor" installed in it that apparently slows down the accelerator diaphragm.

Does anyone know which line the recharge restrictor is shoved into? Before or after the little accel pump?