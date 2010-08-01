Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 GTI Recharge pill #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Milford, CT Age 35 Posts 265 1999 GTI Recharge pill Bought a very clean GTI off a coworker and redid the motor, all new seals, carb kit, and top end. When rebuilding the carb I did not touch the accelerator pump and have since learned this could be the cause of the sluggish low end performance on take off. I also learned that one of the accelerator fuel lines has a "recharge restrictor" installed in it that apparently slows down the accelerator diaphragm.



Does anyone know which line the recharge restrictor is shoved into? Before or after the little accel pump? '98 SuperJet

