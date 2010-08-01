Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: XP - 800 off idle response #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Illinois Age 24 Posts 55 XP - 800 off idle response So I just rebuilt my carbs and the ski is running awesome (55-60mph on another skis gps speedo) except just one tiny issue. My off idle throttle response is not correct. If im sitting still and I mash the gas it will almost completely pause for a second or two then it just rips my arms off. It doesn't spit or anything, the revs just don't move much. From the research i've done it seems like the LS screws are too rich? Just wanted to check here to make sure I don't start down the wrong rabbit hole. Was going to turn them in 1/8th to lean it out to start off. im at 800ft and the weather is starting to get colder.



Ill add that the ski smells rich and the plugs were sootier than they should have been.



LS are 1 turn out

HS are closed

Ski is totally stock (ive since added an aggressive head but shouldn't effect carb settings) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules