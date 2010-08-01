Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1990 Sea Doo #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Colville WA Age 67 Posts 1 1990 Sea Doo I'm involved in a legal case involving the ownership of a 1990 Sea Doo.

The HIN number on the outside of the hull has been removed, I understand there is a duplicate or secondary HIN number attached, molded, engraved etc. somewhere on the interior of the hull.

I have read that they can be under the gas tank, oil tank, battery or MPEN box.

I will have only one chance to prove ownership of this jetski and would prefer to be able go straight to the exact location.

Does anyone know for sure where the duplicate HIN number would be located on a 1990 Sea Doo?

I am not sure what model Sea Doo the machine is, I understand there were 2 models for 1990, so if the location is different on the models I will need both.

resident guru Join Date May 2009 Location South Carolina Age 53 Posts 968 Re: 1990 Sea Doo On all Seadoo I have worked on the duplicate serial number is under the gas tank (1993-2001) at least. Not sure 100% on a 1990.

