|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
New Factorypipe Superjet limited chamber, mounting kit, water box coupler
Brand new limited chamber, water box Cupler, Factory Pipe mounting kit. Which includes, pipe coupler, manifold gasket, header pipe gasket, 3/8 aluminum water pisser, carburetor jets, header pipe mounting bolts, clamps, hoses. $400 shipped
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules