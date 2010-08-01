Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Butch's 650sx Pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Ontario Age 49 Posts 3 Butch's 650sx Pipe Looking for a Butch's 650 pipe for my 550-750 conversion ski which has been decalled to look like a Victor Sheldon clone 550SX.



All aftermarket parts on the this ski are Butch's except for the pipe.



Thanx, #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location CAN Posts 691 Re: Butch's 650sx Pipe Post pics! I had a real nice butch's pipe that I recently sold.



IMG_1579.JPG #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Ontario Age 49 Posts 3 Re: Butch's 650sx Pipe Damn......Merk that's what I need.

I will be posting pics as soon as shes done. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules