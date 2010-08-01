|
|
PWCToday Newbie
Butch's 650sx Pipe
Looking for a Butch's 650 pipe for my 550-750 conversion ski which has been decalled to look like a Victor Sheldon clone 550SX.
All aftermarket parts on the this ski are Butch's except for the pipe.
Thanx,
Re: Butch's 650sx Pipe
Post pics! I had a real nice butch's pipe that I recently sold.
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Butch's 650sx Pipe
Damn......Merk that's what I need.
I will be posting pics as soon as shes done.
