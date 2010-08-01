pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:25 AM #1
    skidooseadoo
    skidooseadoo is online now
    PWCToday Newbie skidooseadoo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Ontario
    Age
    49
    Posts
    3

    Butch's 650sx Pipe

    Looking for a Butch's 650 pipe for my 550-750 conversion ski which has been decalled to look like a Victor Sheldon clone 550SX.

    All aftermarket parts on the this ski are Butch's except for the pipe.

    Thanx,
  2. Today, 10:28 AM #2
    Merk
    Merk is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Location
    CAN
    Posts
    691

    Re: Butch's 650sx Pipe

    Post pics! I had a real nice butch's pipe that I recently sold.

    IMG_1579.JPG
  3. Today, 10:51 AM #3
    skidooseadoo
    skidooseadoo is online now
    PWCToday Newbie skidooseadoo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Ontario
    Age
    49
    Posts
    3

    Re: Butch's 650sx Pipe

    Damn......Merk that's what I need.
    I will be posting pics as soon as shes done.
