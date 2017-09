Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Brand new superjet Pittsburgh Pa #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location pittsburgh Age 31 Posts 376 Brand new superjet Pittsburgh Pa Helping a buddy sell his brand new never saw water 0 hr 2016 superjet. He never started it never had it in water. Zero fuel threw it besides set up.



comes with cover and trailer located in Pittsburgh pa titles for both



8500



IMG_4855.JPGIMG_4858.JPG IMG_4857.JPGIMG_4856.JPG FINALLY 05 SJ

1989 x2

1990 650sx (sold)

94 sea couch

wavejammer (giraffe ski)

