Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 900 jets? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location General Santos Philippines Age 37 Posts 13 Kawasaki 900 jets? What are the stock hi and low jets for kawasaki zxi stx 900?

Triple 38 keihin

Thank you #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 145 Re: Kawasaki 900 jets? Go here to download the owners manual for your machine. The owners manuals are free.



https://www.kawasaki.com/ServiceManuals/ChooseVehicle 1998 ZXI 1100 Red

2001 SeaDoo GTS Sold

1998 ZXI 1100 yellow ...coming soon



