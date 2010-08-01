Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx intake grate bolts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Posts 72 650sx intake grate bolts okay so i just hit a major hurdle.

was trying to install my intake grate... well idiot previous owner decided to use regular bolts at some stage.



so the heads stripped, and drilled off in removing the grate.



and in trying to get the seized and completely rusted bolts out my father in assisting decided to hit the bolts.

he figures they were on a nut as they have gone into the hull.



Any ideas what the best fix is.

