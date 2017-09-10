Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: fish sticks on a superjet #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2004 Location Winnipeg Canada Age 47 Posts 96 fish sticks on a superjet I had a set of Fish Sticks kicking around from a 550 build and this past weekend I decided to put them on a 2000 Superjet. It's my brother in laws sj that I've had all season but I don't have a ton of tray time on it. I prefer my 550!



The fish sticks definitely added more stability when playing around and wave jumping. I loved the slower hard carving with them, felt very planted. High speed sweepers...I'm not sure. Over all i think I liked the ski better with them on than without. I'd really like to put a set of front sponsons on this ski to see what that does. The ski also has a top loader grate and pro-tec ride plate, prop, quick turn. Attached Images IMG_20170910_132048.jpg (329.2 KB, 5 views)

IMG_20170910_132048.jpg
IMG_20170910_132059.jpg

IMG_20170910_132059.jpg
IMG_20170910_132226.jpg

IMG_20170910_132226.jpg
IMG_20170910_132117.jpg

91 Kawi 550sx

94 Kawi 550sx

05 Kawi 800sxr (sold)

2000 superjet

