  Yesterday, 11:49 PM
    wizard19
    fish sticks on a superjet

    I had a set of Fish Sticks kicking around from a 550 build and this past weekend I decided to put them on a 2000 Superjet. It's my brother in laws sj that I've had all season but I don't have a ton of tray time on it. I prefer my 550!

    The fish sticks definitely added more stability when playing around and wave jumping. I loved the slower hard carving with them, felt very planted. High speed sweepers...I'm not sure. Over all i think I liked the ski better with them on than without. I'd really like to put a set of front sponsons on this ski to see what that does. The ski also has a top loader grate and pro-tec ride plate, prop, quick turn.
    93 Waveblaster
    91 Kawi 550sx
    94 Kawi 550sx
    05 Kawi 800sxr (sold)
    2000 superjet
    06 Yamaha fxho cruiser
