Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 800 SXR Factory Wet Pipe complete #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2012 Location Brick, NJ Posts 632 800 SXR Factory Wet Pipe complete Up for sale is a complete factory wet pipe setup. I bought this from a member on this site, but never installed it as I'm going in another direction for this ski. $700 shipped in the continental US. Pipe looks nearly new. See the following description of the pipe from the original owner:



IMG_9522.JPGIMG_9523.JPGIMG_9524.JPGIMG_9525.JPGIMG_9526.JPG Sale includes everything in pictures. PM or text 848-333-6527 for additional info or pics of anything specific

1992 550sx "567" ground up resto, Group K sleeper ported 650, 750 pump w/ Skat 9/17, Sudco 42, stock mod pipe, RAD flywheel, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads- 48.5 mph

