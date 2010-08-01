Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Air Blair Dart rider review #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 53 Posts 4,156 Air Blair Dart rider review For quite some time I have wanted to pilot a carbon fiber, custom ski. Thoughts of standing in the tray of a Rickter type of ski really caught my attention. So, when the opportunity to spend a fair amount to time with an Air Blair Dart came around.. I jumped at the chance.



I was asked by a good friend to give the ski a once over, ride it and see if I may want to purchase the ski. At first, I said that I will gladly check it out and give her a go. My intention was to simply make sure the Air Blair was in good running order and list it. Well.. All good intentions seem to come with options and much consideration. After spending a week with this work of art, I may not be able to let it go. I know it is a pretty rare opportunity for most of us on this forum to have the chance to pilot a ski like this. So, I thought I would try to put into words what it was like.





This is a 2015 Air Blair Dart with a ported Yamaha 760, 155mm pump, Pro-Tec pipe and a Pro-Tec head. Compression is mild at about 170 PSI and not what I would consider a beast of an engine. However, as it sits this mill produces a ton of low end torque and mid range acceleration, I can't believe it all comes from that Yamaha 760.



The hull has considerably better manners than I anticipated. I expected it to ride very nose up and pretty much just want to be flipped or beached. I was more than pleasantly surprised how versatile of a platform this hull is. I was able to ride it and have fun without having to flip the ski. Now, I wanted to flip it and with a small wave, I feel I could have after some practice and getting used to the ski. I found the best way to ride the ski for stability was to put both feet forward and comfortably tucked under the front rolled foot holds. This made the ski feel very balanced and controllable. A stab of the throttle provides an instantaneous lurch and pull I've never felt on a ski before. I played with the trim nozzle on some hops just to feel what the change in angle does. Clearly, a boat wake, pull of the trim and a punch of the throttle would easily allow a skilled rider to barrel roll or back flip. Like I noted earlier, I'm just not there yet with my confidence of comfort level with this ski. Turning is flat and upright and only requires a nudge of the handle bar and a blip of throttle. There is no laying it on an edge like an SJ or production ski. So, in short.. I friggin love this thing.. Don't want to give it back or sell it. And I keep thinking of ways to justify such a purchase.



So, as I go back and forth trying to come to a decision I plan to keep riding it and getting better acquainted. I do know that I would still want an SJ as my primary ski. But, with practice, some confidence and the right wave.. I may just put on a helmet and attempt a rotation or two. Attached Images 21430409_10212307295895410_1980271636493776739_n.jpg (75.9 KB, 5 views)

21430409_10212307295895410_1980271636493776739_n.jpg (75.9 KB, 5 views) 21430585_10212307296575427_5389297100541198011_n.jpg (88.7 KB, 5 views)

21430585_10212307296575427_5389297100541198011_n.jpg (88.7 KB, 5 views) 21432802_10212307296095415_1493477039798844853_n.jpg (117.1 KB, 5 views)

21432802_10212307296095415_1493477039798844853_n.jpg (117.1 KB, 5 views) 21457885_10212414407773710_6186131401343986043_o.jpg (544.9 KB, 4 views)

21457885_10212414407773710_6186131401343986043_o.jpg (544.9 KB, 4 views) 21462876_10212307296935436_5530994553436520582_n.jpg (100.4 KB, 4 views)

21462876_10212307296935436_5530994553436520582_n.jpg (100.4 KB, 4 views) 21740577_10212329084600114_7690185628487276538_n.jpg (73.9 KB, 3 views) Last edited by JSNate; Today at 08:33 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules