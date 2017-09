Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650SX Coffman's Exhast Pipe #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location San Clemente Age 26 Posts 96 650SX Coffman's Exhast Pipe Nice Coffman's exhaust pipe off of a 650SX may also work with an X2. Not perfect but overall in great shape. Also have a PJS head with perfect domes and an SBN44 carb with intake manifold as well as an exhaust manifold for this ski. $375 plus shipping and paypal fees for the pipe or you can gift or use venmo. IMG_1772.JPGIMG_1771.JPGIMG_1773.JPGIMG_1774.JPGIMG_1775.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

