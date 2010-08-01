|
|
-
resident guru
1989 Kawasaki X2 Part out SoCal
Missing motor and fuel tank, Everything else is in there, all stock parts like exhaust, carb, starter, waterbox, steering stem, motor mounts, handlebars, pump, nozzles, ride plate, gas lid, dash pad, steering cables... PM me if interested on any part/parts
SAM_1893.JPG
Last edited by mackjust1; Today at 03:37 PM.
-
Re: 1989 Kawasaki X2 Part out SoCal
Pm sent, there's a good chance I may need quite a few parts from your ski
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules