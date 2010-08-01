pxctoday

  Today, 03:33 PM
    mackjust1
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    1,100

    1989 Kawasaki X2 Part out SoCal

    Missing motor and fuel tank, Everything else is in there, all stock parts like exhaust, carb, starter, waterbox, steering stem, motor mounts, handlebars, pump, nozzles, ride plate, gas lid, dash pad, steering cables... PM me if interested on any part/parts

  Today, 04:54 PM
    js3000
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    22
    Posts
    65

    Re: 1989 Kawasaki X2 Part out SoCal

    Pm sent, there's a good chance I may need quite a few parts from your ski
