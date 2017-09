Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Crankcase Pressure Tester... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location NC Posts 21 Crankcase Pressure Tester... Just curious what the needs are for this diagnostic tool these days. I haven't seen many around for purchase [at least less than $250]. I have built up a few for folks and can build some more if there is a need. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) driftmaster Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules