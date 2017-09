Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki coupler clearance test #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location texas Age 14 Posts 41 Kawasaki coupler clearance test Could I take painters tape and wrap it around the coupler and spin the engine over to check clearance? If it was off it would rip the tape. I think. ultra 150 78mph according to the game warden that pulled me over. 40lbs taken out of ski, I only weigh 100lbs and had 1 gal of gas in tank. Smoothed and straightened the hull. Glass water. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Kershawman Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

