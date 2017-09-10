|
FS: Yamaha 760 Cylinder
Yamaha 760 cylinder for sale. Currently at 85mm. Minor scoring. Will need to go up a size. From an SBT motor. $160 shipped. Con US only.
20170910_140621.jpg20170910_141202.jpg20170910_141150.jpg20170910_141145.jpg20170910_141134.jpg
