Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: '88 X2 650cc - Idle Drops at WOT #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 294 '88 X2 650cc - Idle Drops at WOT I have been riding my wife's 1988 X2 650cc alot recently. It starts immediately, runs like a raging bull, and is hella fun to ski!



I noticed that the throttle cable was adjusted to what I thought was a little tight (so that it prevented the throttle from opening all the way to rest on the throttle stop). So, I lengthened the carburetor throttle cable. And now when I squeeze the finger throttle it opens all the way to the stop.



Carb is a Mikuni BN 44 (I believe) with the tall conical K&N flame arrestor.



Works fine at WOT on the trailer with the hood off or on.



But on the water when I pull the finger throttle past where the cable used to stop it, the ski drops rpms.



At first I thought that it was not getting enough air for the additional gas which the carb is/should be introducing.



But now I wonder if it is the "rev" limiter or something else?



I need a decision tree to diagnose this condition. Any suggestions?



Also, BTW I have an induction timing light which has an rpm gauge on it, but it is not waterproof so I don't want to take it on the water. Any good recommendations for a waterproof tachometer to see what my actual rpms are?



I will post up a picture of the carb tonight. Hopefully you guys and gals can verify the carb make and model. Last edited by E350; Today at 02:16 PM . #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,633 Re: '88 X2 650cc - Idle Drops at WOT At what throttle position was the cable stopping at before? I would be willing to bet that the high speed screw needs adjusting. Also ditch the K&N, when they get wet they choke down the carb. -95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

-90 TS650 #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 294 Re: '88 X2 650cc - Idle Drops at WOT bandit88: The cable originally stopped about an 1/8" above the throttle stop on the carburetor.



I thought it was only the Ocean Pro square flame arrestors with the fuzz between the screen which choked down the carb when wet. I will post up a picture tonight.



(You know that would explain why it only does it riding though... Maybe I will take the K&N off the carb for tonight's riding session and see if that makes a difference.)

