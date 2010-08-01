pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:08 PM #1
    E350
    E350 is online now
    Frequent Poster E350's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    294

    '88 X2 650cc - Idle Drops at WOT

    I have been riding my wife's 1988 X2 650cc alot recently. It starts immediately, runs like a raging bull, and is hella fun to ski!

    I noticed that the throttle cable was adjusted to what I thought was a little tight (so that it prevented the throttle from opening all the way to rest on the throttle stop). So, I lengthened the carburetor throttle cable. And now when I squeeze the finger throttle it opens all the way to the stop.

    Carb is a Mikuni BN 44 (I believe) with the tall conical K&N flame arrestor.

    Works fine at WOT on the trailer with the hood off or on.

    But on the water when I pull the finger throttle past where the cable used to stop it, the ski drops rpms.

    At first I thought that it was not getting enough air for the additional gas which the carb is/should be introducing.

    But now I wonder if it is the "rev" limiter or something else?

    I need a decision tree to diagnose this condition. Any suggestions?

    Also, BTW I have an induction timing light which has an rpm gauge on it, but it is not waterproof so I don't want to take it on the water. Any good recommendations for a waterproof tachometer to see what my actual rpms are?

    I will post up a picture of the carb tonight. Hopefully you guys and gals can verify the carb make and model.
    Last edited by E350; Today at 02:16 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:23 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,633

    Re: '88 X2 650cc - Idle Drops at WOT

    At what throttle position was the cable stopping at before? I would be willing to bet that the high speed screw needs adjusting. Also ditch the K&N, when they get wet they choke down the carb.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion
    -90 TS650
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:11 PM #3
    E350
    E350 is online now
    Frequent Poster E350's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    294

    Re: '88 X2 650cc - Idle Drops at WOT

    bandit88: The cable originally stopped about an 1/8" above the throttle stop on the carburetor.

    I thought it was only the Ocean Pro square flame arrestors with the fuzz between the screen which choked down the carb when wet. I will post up a picture tonight.

    (You know that would explain why it only does it riding though... Maybe I will take the K&N off the carb for tonight's riding session and see if that makes a difference.)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. E350

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 