Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Refurbishing 1995/1996 Waverunner IIIs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location TX Age 27 Posts 2 Refurbishing 1995/1996 Waverunner IIIs A few months ago I purchased two Waverunners:



1995 - Waverunner III GP

1996 - Waverunner III



I got them serviced and they are running great, spent eight hours out at the lake this last weekend and had no problems at all. I am hooked for sure.



I wanted to do some refurbishing this off season, probably in January, but wanted to get started with my planning. I got what I consider to be a great deal on them, so I don't mind spending a little more to make them look better.



My plan is to:

Clean up the hull (a few small scratches/nicks here and there) with bondo.

Sand/wet sand as needed (not sure on levels, I'll watch some YT videos)

Base Primer (HPLV or LPLV, not sure which yet)

New base color (probably an off-white/cream, same on both skis)

New accent color (one on my ski (navy or dark red) and one on my wife's (green) ski)

Reupholster the seat to coordinate with accent color (This seems to be high quality stuff and I ordered samples: https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B01NBJFY0G/)

Replace the mats (custom cut mats seem to be pretty readily available to order)

Replace the gunwale (this is proving to be difficult to find sources of)

Replace the plastic cap pieces of the steering console (or clean/paint them)

Various other bits and pieces



