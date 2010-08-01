|
PWCToday Newbie
Waveblaster 1 with Turbocharged Spark Engine
Months of brainstorming and finally made a good start to the project over the weekend. Hull is split, engine mounts are in and should start fiberglassing mounts tomorrow. Will be using a Comp oilless turbo with tial watercooled exhaust housing and Motec M130 for engine management. Stay tuned
Forum Rules