  Today, 07:32 AM
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    50
    Posts
    9,607

    F.S. BUTCH's Ride Plate Kaw JS440, 550, 550sx

    For sale, Butch's extended ride plate for Kawasaki 440, 550, 550sx.

    Excellent condition, $75 + s&h

    For payment I take Visa, and Master Card.

    John
    watcon@watcon.com
    Attached Images Attached Images
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
