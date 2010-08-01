|
DIY: trailer build with folding toungue
My factory built trailer was the standard box tubing, with holes cut for the wiring to go through the box tubing. So it held water, and eventually started rotting out. I built a new new trailer using C-channel, an I-beam so nothing on it holds water. The toungue is hinged for nearly the entire length.
Here's the frame, partially made:
UQgjrhf.jpg
The hinge, before welding (1/4" plate, and thick tubing):
BAmKKlj.jpg
The hinge, after some welding:
MoGA8zc.jpg
To weld it, I clamped all the pieces together in the closed position, with bolts through the tubing, and a sheet of paper allowing a bit of clearance between the sections of tubing.
The hinge, done (bolt on one side, removable pin on the other):
nuTXRp6.jpg
Nearly done:
g0HcoXc.jpg
CCLXShJ.jpg
With paint:
udMJ9Fa.jpg
h2OBC27.jpg
