My factory built trailer was the standard box tubing, with holes cut for the wiring to go through the box tubing. So it held water, and eventually started rotting out. I built a new new trailer using C-channel, an I-beam so nothing on it holds water. The toungue is hinged for nearly the entire length.

Here's the frame, partially made:
UQgjrhf.jpg

The hinge, before welding (1/4" plate, and thick tubing):
BAmKKlj.jpg

The hinge, after some welding:
MoGA8zc.jpg
To weld it, I clamped all the pieces together in the closed position, with bolts through the tubing, and a sheet of paper allowing a bit of clearance between the sections of tubing.

The hinge, done (bolt on one side, removable pin on the other):
nuTXRp6.jpg

Nearly done:
g0HcoXc.jpg
CCLXShJ.jpg


With paint:
udMJ9Fa.jpg
h2OBC27.jpg