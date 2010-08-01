Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: DIY: trailer build with folding toungue #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2006 Location nonofyourbusiness Posts 111 DIY: trailer build with folding toungue My factory built trailer was the standard box tubing, with holes cut for the wiring to go through the box tubing. So it held water, and eventually started rotting out. I built a new new trailer using C-channel, an I-beam so nothing on it holds water. The toungue is hinged for nearly the entire length.



Here's the frame, partially made:

UQgjrhf.jpg



The hinge, before welding (1/4" plate, and thick tubing):

BAmKKlj.jpg



The hinge, after some welding:

MoGA8zc.jpg

To weld it, I clamped all the pieces together in the closed position, with bolts through the tubing, and a sheet of paper allowing a bit of clearance between the sections of tubing.



The hinge, done (bolt on one side, removable pin on the other):

nuTXRp6.jpg



Nearly done:

g0HcoXc.jpg

CCLXShJ.jpg





With paint:

udMJ9Fa.jpg

