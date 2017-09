Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: "Beaching" on a Mat #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Madison, Ohio Age 24 Posts 13 "Beaching" on a Mat I was thinking about getting one of those foam mat-style pool floats, and keeping it on the beach where I ride, so when I want to take a break, I can put my JS550 on it. I'm talking about one of those ones that are ~1" thick, maybe a little more. Anyone tried it before? It's a little rocky where I ride, and I don't want it sitting on the rocks, not to mention I'd have to stick my hand into the nozzle to clean out whatever sand gets in there. Any thoughts? 1987 JS550



Riding Lake Erie around Madison, OH Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Grumpy Old Guy, Scarecrow Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules