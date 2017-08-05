|
Top Dog
2002 750 SXi Pro So Cal L.A.
I have a mint condition garage queen, the cleanest, 99% factory original, rarely ridden and the BEST looking 750 SXi Pro in town for sale.
Never ridden in ocean - mostly at Pyramid lake, PuddingStone & Havasu.
I'm looking to get $3000 or best offer.
If interested, please PM me.
20170805_105240[1].jpg
20170805_105041[1].jpg
750SXi Pro (3).JPG
750SXi Pro.JPG
