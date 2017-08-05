pxctoday

  Today, 03:41 PM
    kawiski
    Join Date
    Jul 2004
    Location
    So Cal L.A.
    Posts
    1,214

    2002 750 SXi Pro So Cal L.A.

    I have a mint condition garage queen, the cleanest, 99% factory original, rarely ridden and the BEST looking 750 SXi Pro in town for sale.
    Never ridden in ocean - mostly at Pyramid lake, PuddingStone & Havasu.
    I'm looking to get $3000 or best offer.
    If interested, please PM me.

    20170805_105240[1].jpg

    20170805_105041[1].jpg

    750SXi Pro (3).JPG

    750SXi Pro.JPG
    Last edited by kawiski; Today at 03:50 PM.
