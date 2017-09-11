Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 XP rebuild/resto/rescue? :D #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Texas Age 30 Posts 3 96 XP rebuild/resto/rescue? :D New to the forum from the east Texas area. I bought a 96 XP last night, the hull is in awesome shape... the engine... not so much haha. I bought this ski to run in the pro watercross event in lewisville next summer (hopefully). I also bought it to learn about 2 strokes and jet skis in general. Currently trying to decide whether to rebuild myself or order a refurbished engine, any thoughts there would be greatly appreciated! Whats the best manual to have for the engine rebuild? Any other "books" etc I should buy? I have a PDF of the FSM. Here are some pictures of the current status. The rod without the piston attached is froze up. He lost one of the jugs over the years, so will at least need that. I believe most of the rave valve components are there though... carbs are still in the hull... need to pull and probably rebuild those. What should I look at doing to get this back on the water other than the engine? New fuel/oil lines? Jet pump rebuild? Cleaning out the fuel tank and oil tank obviously is on the list also. Looking forward to getting it back on the water!

IMG_20170911_071846.jpgIMG_20170911_071744.jpgIMG_20170911_071602.jpgIMG_20170911_071558.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules