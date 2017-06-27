Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Raising funds for Hurricane victims #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 29 Posts 458 Blog Entries 1 Raising funds for Hurricane victims So it's no secret that millions of people are having their lives rocked by Hurricanes and the devastation is only growing. After seeing what Hurricane Harvey did, I had it on my heart to try and contribute anyway I can, and after seeing what Irma has already accomplished, I simply can't ignore the tug on my heart to help in anyway I can.



A verse that often comes to mind is 1 John 3:16-18:

16 This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters. 17 If anyone has material possessions and sees a brother or sister in need but has no pity on them, how can the love of God be in that person? 18 Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.



I'm not a rich man, but I do have something that could offer more funds than my current bank account could, so I'm listing my jet ski up for sale and all the funds will be donated to help rebuild what's been destroyed.



20170627_221150.jpg



It's a 1987 JS300 that has a highly modded hull along with a 750 small pin engine as well as the 750 pump. There's lots to list so to give you all the details, check out the build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...911&highlight=



I do live in Canada, but I'm right on the border. I have access to a commercial depot (with a forklift) in Neche, ND that I can bring the ski to, to have it shipped from. I'll take care of crating it but the shipping will need to be arranged and costs covered by the buyer. I'll bring the ski there, handle whatever paperwork I may incur at the border and ensure it's ready for pickup. There may be an importing fee but I'm not too sure of that. And of course, if the buyer is in Canada, I can use my workplace to ship it from (also with a forklift).



I would prefer to not ship immediately. The only reason being that I'd like to go through it and make sure that any paint chips are touched up and there are no loose ends for the new owner, I simply haven't had the time to do so before listing it (could have everything looking nice and pretty within a week or so). I simply needed to follow through with what's in my heart and get this thing posted. If you need a zip code to figure out any shipping quotes, it's 58265.



I'd like to raise $3000 usd but will be open to offers. I realize that this ski in particular may only be enticing to a smaller market as it's rather unique, but it really is a blast to ride and could cater to wide variety of riders! I'm currently compiling a bunch of footage I acquired from this summer which will give you a little taste of what she's capable of!



Thanks for checking it out! Feel free to PM me or comment here and I'll answer any questions you may have.



-Madison

