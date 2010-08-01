|
Kawasaki 750 small pin cylinders -- need bored and honed, flywheel, and stator also
Light scratches in the cylinder, but you can feel them with your fingernail. Probably .50 mm bore will do it, 1.0 tops.
Will throw in the head also if you want it, but its pretty peppered with crank fragments. This came out of a 1992 750SS.
$120 shipped.
Flywheel.. make offer
Stator and front cover.. $80 shipped.
Other misc parts available, just ask!!
