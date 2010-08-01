Thread: Iso/ wtb sj sn

|
Iso/ wtb sj sn
Looking to get into the sport and would like a solid/ stock SJ SN platform to work with. Been combing thru here, h-x20, and Craigslist but all are either out of my price range or too far away. Location Va. Beach, VA. Price range $1,000-$1,800. Been doing my research and a SN is what I'd like to go with instead of a kawi 650sx.
