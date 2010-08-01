Hey everyone! My name is Caleb. I live in Longview TX. and I just bought a bit of a basket case ski last night. Looking to (hopefully) run in next years pro watercross event in Lewisville! Anyone in the east texas area on here that rides? I usually go to lake of the pines with my ski boat. I will post some pictures below and start a thread in the technical section for the build. Hope to meet some cool local folks on here .
The ski is a 96 XP with an unknown engine problem. Has been kept indoors/under a cover most of its life. Appears to be very low hours on the hull itself... I will be either rebuilding the engine myself to learn or possibly getting a refurbed engine. Here is the link to the album
https://photos.app.goo.gl/B8JXFUyXpmWFfpsA3