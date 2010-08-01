pxctoday

    CHagest
    New SXR1500 Rear Sponsons

    ProWatercraft Racing HFC Mid/Rear Sponsons for the New SXR-1500 are now available.

    https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...onson-sxr-15f/

    Or email us at:
    Sales@ProWatercraftRacing.com or call us at 928-255-0230 if you have any questions!

    This sponson is big, it can classify as a mid and rear sponson in one, and has 3 different areas of grip to ensure the best grip and best handling for these skis on the market.

    Retail- $249.99
    Sales team at Pro Watercraft Racing
    sale@prowatercraftracing.com
    928-255-0230
