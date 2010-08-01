|
U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil
Top Dog
New SXR-1500 Mid/Rear Sponsons
ProWatercraft Racing HFC Mid/Rear Sponsons for the New SXR-1500 are now available.
Check out our website:
https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...onson-sxr-15f/
Or email us at:
Sales@ProWatercraftRacing.com or call us at 928-255-0230 if you have any questions!
This sponson is big, it can classify as a mid and rear sponson in one, and has 3 different areas of grip to ensure the best grip and best handling for these skis on the market.
Retail- $249.99
