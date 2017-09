Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: cylinder bore chatter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2007 Location central valley Posts 15 cylinder bore chatter do chatter marks from fresh bore affect the compression on rebuild ? Basically are they acceptable or not, just had 800 cylenders bored .5 over and 1 cylender shows chatter marking. Please advise #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,749 Re: cylinder bore chatter Pictures will help tremendously. I'm only here to make you mad







i havent mastered pictures yet I will contact a friend for help. chatter marks encompous area about size of postage stamp,middle of compression area on intake side of cylender. any comments possible?

Was the cylinder honed after the bore?

yes the cylender was honded

Sometimes the hone leaves chatter marks. It's a non issue.



sounds like judgement call, no simple yes or no answer . if compression is close to even i ok with that, but wonder about wear on rings

thanks for info

