Top Dog
2-Stroke Oil - So Cal L.A. ARea
I have several 2-stroke oil that are in either Quart or Gallon size containers.
Gallon size - $20
Quart size - $5
The brands are Kawasaki, Yamaha, Motul, etc.
Most are never-been opened.
If you are in L.A. area, I can deliver to you for a small fee.
I can send you more pix upon request.
Please send me a PM in interested.
