    Rushford_Ripper
    B.O.B. Generation 1, ready to run, Yamaha based

    First Generation B.O.B. jetski, registered as a B.O.B., freshly built.

    Pole:
    X-metal comp (bought it used, but never ran, call it open box)
    Slippery bars (new)
    Blowsion steering (new)
    Cold fusion pole mount (new)
    Blowsion throttle (new)
    Odi grips (new)

    Engine/exhaust:
    62t/62t
    B-mod pipe (chamber new)
    Ada head (new)
    Jetmaniac waterbox (new)
    Limited slip tank
    Rhaas motor mounts (new)
    kenny keepers

    Electrical:
    Stock 62t electrical box
    Killswitch (new)
    Bilge (new)

    Pump:
    144 pump
    Protec intake grate (new)
    9/15 hooker
    Blowsion pump cone (new)
    Midshaft built by jetmaniac (new)



    $5500.00 - will not ship, might consider trades and cash
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: B.O.B. Generation 1, ready to run, Yamaha based

    Pictures...
