PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
B.O.B. Generation 1, ready to run, Yamaha based
First Generation B.O.B. jetski, registered as a B.O.B., freshly built.
Pole:
X-metal comp (bought it used, but never ran, call it open box)
Slippery bars (new)
Blowsion steering (new)
Cold fusion pole mount (new)
Blowsion throttle (new)
Odi grips (new)
Engine/exhaust:
62t/62t
B-mod pipe (chamber new)
Ada head (new)
Jetmaniac waterbox (new)
Limited slip tank
Rhaas motor mounts (new)
kenny keepers
Electrical:
Stock 62t electrical box
Killswitch (new)
Bilge (new)
Pump:
144 pump
Protec intake grate (new)
9/15 hooker
Blowsion pump cone (new)
Midshaft built by jetmaniac (new)
$5500.00 - will not ship, might consider trades and cash
Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 10:23 AM.
Re: B.O.B. Generation 1, ready to run, Yamaha based
