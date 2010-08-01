Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: B.O.B. Generation 1, ready to run, Yamaha based #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,432 B.O.B. Generation 1, ready to run, Yamaha based First Generation B.O.B. jetski, registered as a B.O.B., freshly built.



Pole:

X-metal comp (bought it used, but never ran, call it open box)

Slippery bars (new)

Blowsion steering (new)

Cold fusion pole mount (new)

Blowsion throttle (new)

Odi grips (new)



Engine/exhaust:

62t/62t

B-mod pipe (chamber new)

Ada head (new)

Jetmaniac waterbox (new)

Limited slip tank

Rhaas motor mounts (new)

kenny keepers



Electrical:

Stock 62t electrical box

Killswitch (new)

Bilge (new)



Pump:

144 pump

Protec intake grate (new)

9/15 hooker

Blowsion pump cone (new)

Midshaft built by jetmaniac (new)







$5500.00 - will not ship, might consider trades and cash

Pictures...

IMG_6838.JPG
IMG_6839.JPG

IMG_6841.JPG

IMG_6844.JPG

